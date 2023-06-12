MHS Graduation_HeaderImage

The Milton High School class of 2023 attended their graduation ceremony on June 10 in the MHS gymnasium.

photographed by Shannon Gunderson

The Milton High School graduating class of 2023 walked out of the MHS doors for the last time on Saturday, after a graduation ceremony filled with dad jokes, fond memories and a Snoop Dogg quote.

When the students walked into MHS as freshmen, they never expected a pandemic to disrupt their high school experience. 

Now as graduating seniors, many of the student presenters at the ceremony reflected on the challenges they’ve overcome since then and the memories they made together.

Students who spoke at the ceremony in front of their peers and attendees were Brenden Besaw, Ciara Button, Anna Grasso, Avery Hemingway and Cameron Laychak. 

Emily Reinhardt gave the senior student address. 

The MHS senior chorus sang “Today My Life Begins” by Bruno Mars. 

After a graduation address from MHS social studies teacher Case Newberry, the MHS band followed up with a performance of “A Million Dreams” from the Greatest Showman. 

School board Chair Kumulia Long presented the diplomas. 

2023 MHS Graduation Ceremony

