The Milton High School graduating class of 2023 walked out of the MHS doors for the last time on Saturday, after a graduation ceremony filled with dad jokes, fond memories and a Snoop Dogg quote.
When the students walked into MHS as freshmen, they never expected a pandemic to disrupt their high school experience.
Now as graduating seniors, many of the student presenters at the ceremony reflected on the challenges they’ve overcome since then and the memories they made together.
Students who spoke at the ceremony in front of their peers and attendees were Brenden Besaw, Ciara Button, Anna Grasso, Avery Hemingway and Cameron Laychak.
Emily Reinhardt gave the senior student address.
The MHS senior chorus sang “Today My Life Begins” by Bruno Mars.
After a graduation address from MHS social studies teacher Case Newberry, the MHS band followed up with a performance of “A Million Dreams” from the Greatest Showman.
School board Chair Kumulia Long presented the diplomas.
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below images, email the Milton Independent at sgunderson@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.