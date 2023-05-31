Prom night is a milestone event in the lives of high school students, signifying the end of their senior year and beginning of a new chapter. At the Milton High School 2023 senior prom on Sunday, May 28, the night was filled with excitement and anticipation as students arrived in their finest apparel.
Taking place at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, the dance floor was adorned with sparkling decorations and vibrant lights. Prom attendees danced along to popular songs old and new, the air electric with the energy of students and chaperones alike.
Light refreshments were offered to the attendees, and a private waterfront patio was open to those who needed to step off the dance floor for a breath of fresh air, or to take photographs with their friends.
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below images, email the Milton Independent at sgunderson@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.
