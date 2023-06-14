On a cloudy Tuesday afternoon, the Milton farmers market and music in the park series kicked off at Bombardier Park West with around 20 vendors, the sounds of classic rock in the air and dancing community members in the yard.
Every Tuesday afternoon this summer from 4-8 p.m. until Aug. 22, Milton residents can make their way to Bombardier Park West, located at 20 Park Place, for something bigger than a traditional farmers market.
The Milton farmers market and its partnership with the music in the park series is an event where residents can gather to appreciate local food, art and music.
By 6 p.m. the June 13 event was in full swing. Local vendors and small businesses filled the green, and in the pavilion, rock band “The Hitman” played an arrangement of favorite classics.
Over 100 people attended the opening day event.
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below images, email the Milton Independent at sgunderson@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.
