The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Clinton County in northern New York...
Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont...
Northern Addison County in central Vermont...
Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont...
Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont...
Western Washington County in central Vermont...
Franklin County in northwestern Vermont...
* Until 445 PM EDT.
* At 340 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Shad Island to Jericho Village to near
Weybridge, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind
damage to trees and powerlines.
* Locations impacted include...
Essex Junction, Burlington International Airport, South Burlington,
Burlington, Vergennes, Middlebury, Morrisville, Enosburg Falls,
Franklin, Cambridge, Waterbury Village, Montgomery Center,
Westford, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Middlesex, Sheldon,
Georgia, Waterville, and Addison.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values as high as mid 90s are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast,
northwest and southern Vermont.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mostly clear conditions during the morning
hours will give way to mostly cloudy skies by mid day. Showers
and thunderstorms will arrive by early to mid afternoon hours.
Depending on the timing of the rain, some locations may not
reach Heat Advisory criteria.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
