MTSD first day

Some excited parents and guardians of Milton Town School District students submitted their first day photos to the Independent.

As the school year begins, communities across the country are sending their kids back to school and many parents are eager to share the memories of their children’s first day of school.

The photos submitted to the Independent capture that exciting moment, as these Milton Town School District students are ready to learn and grow in their new classrooms. 

While it can be a bittersweet moment for many families, the excitement and anticipation of the first day of school is palpable in these photos. From the wide smiles to the nervous glances, it’s clear these students are ready to tackle the 2023-24 school year.

Whether it’s the first day of preschool or the first day at a new school, the beginning of the school year is an exciting time. 

Best of luck to the Milton students, staff and parents on this new school year! 

MTSD community submitted first day photos

