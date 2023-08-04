Nature lovers flocked to the Milton Historical Museum on a sunny evening, Wednesday, Aug. 2, for a presentation full of winged wonders.
The Green Mountain Audubon Society shared similarities between birds and moths during its presentation, offering unique facts on the different species and how they’re more alike than people would assume.
Beginning in 1962, the Green Mountain Audubon Society was created with a mission to nurture an appreciation of birds and to protect them and their habitats in Vermont.
Audubon Society presenters Debbie Archer and Emily Calder connected with Milton community members, introducing them to some of nature's creatures through an engaging presentation and nature walk that concluded with a sweet treat of s’mores.
“This is an amazing turnout,” Archer said to the crowd at the end of her presentation. “I encourage you all to call us and ask us your bird questions.”
Bob Devino and Pauline Kehoe sponsored this program. Scout Troop 631 built the campfire and maintained it throughout the evening.
Each month while it is open for the season, the Milton Historical Society will be hosting an array of events and presentations that are related to museum exhibits. The museum has featured programs such as the Grandma Osprey exhibit and a youth scavenger hunt that are nature-centered.
To stay informed about different events, individuals can follow the museum's website and Facebook page.
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below images, email the Milton Independent at sgunderson@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.