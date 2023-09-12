“Big trucks, big fun” was the scene at Bombardier Park West on Sept. 9, as the Milton Recreation Department hosted a thrilling Touch a Truck event for the community.
Over a thousand people attended the event. Families and people of all ages gathered to explore and interact with an assortment of larger-than-life vehicles such as fire trucks, police cruisers, ambulances, bucket loaders, excavators, tractors, a hot air balloon and more.
The event also catered to children with noise sensitivities by offering a quieter experience during the first hour. Touch a Truck took place from 9 a.m.- noon Saturday morning.
Breakfast was available for purchase, provided by local vendor Matt Mullen who offered breakfast sandwiches, fried dough and other tasty items.
In addition to the trucks, Paw Patrol mascots made an appearance, providing a photo opportunity for families and fans of the popular children's TV show.
The Milton Recreation Department expressed their thanks to all the local businesses and service organizations who contributed to make the Touch a Truck event such a success.
“It’s been a beautiful morning and what a great turn out,” Milton recreation director Jenna Tucker-Eugair said.
The next family-friendly event hosted by Milton Recreation will be the Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 27. For more information on upcoming events, individuals can check out the Milton recreation department Facebook page or website.
