A dazzling and captivating circus performance took over Bombardier Park in Milton on Thursday afternoon, stunning audience members with a mix of theater, dance, acrobatics, contortions and more.
Circus Smirkus, a Vermont-based traveling youth circus troupe, is in Milton for the week with a few more shows open to the public July 14 and 15.
June Mello, Smirkus tour communications associate, said the tour faced challenges with their travels after the catastrophic flooding that occurred all over Vermont.
“We had to dig vehicles out and there were just a lot of logistical problems,” Mello said. “People couldn't obviously make it to the shows that we were having, so we had to push back our Milton dates.”
Despite the challenges with the weather and flooding, Circus Smirkus made it to Milton safely and declared “the show must go on!,” delivering those in attendance on Thursday afternoon a stunning performance to the tune of Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night's Dream.”
Circus Smirkus is unlike a traditional circus; they give land acknowledgements at their shows, promote sustainability by cleaning up lots thoroughly and they focus on performances without the use of animals.
“We have the tent and we have all the cool acts, but we're trying to also acknowledge where 19th and early 20th century circuses have failed in being respectful,” Mello said.
11 year-old Desmond Heintz is a first year “Smirko,” the name for Circus Smirkus performers, and said he has enjoyed traveling with the troupe all over Vermont and living in different locations all summer.
“My favorite memory is probably when we slept in a barn,” Heintz said. “It was different but cool.”
Circus Smirkus spends three weeks creating the show and putting it together at camp before hitting the road and performing in front of audiences. The 30 troupe members from all over the U.S. have different backgrounds in theater, dance, gymnastics and more.
“To be in Circus Smirkus you have to practice, practice, practice,” Heintz said.
Mello said it’s common for the Smirkos to come back year after year once they’ve performed for a summer. The current performers are between the ages of 11 and 18 years-old.
Sophie Robinson, who is a fifth-year Smirko, said she has been doing circus training for 10 years now and had heard about Circus Smirkus through her circus school.
“I thought that sounded like a great way to continue my circus journey and meet new people. It’s a completely unique experience I wouldn't get anywhere else,” she said. “Smirkus is also such a supportive, caring and kind community.”
Circus Smirkus will be performing two more shows this week, before moving on to their next tour stop. There will be a 6 p.m. show on Friday, July 14 and a 1 p.m. show on Saturday, July 15.
Tickets can be purchased on the Circus Smirkus website.
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below images, email the Milton Independent at sgunderson@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.