Remembering and honoring those who’ve sacrificed their lives for American freedom, residents and community leaders gathered at the Milton memorial garden on Monday morning to pay their respects.
With over 50 people in attendance, the service included speeches from selectboard Chair Darren Adams and Vice Chair Michael Morgan. The Milton community band performed an array of songs as well.
“Remember those who've sacrificed their today for our tomorrow,” Adams said.
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below images, email the Milton Independent at sgunderson@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.
