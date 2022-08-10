The Painted Lady Cafe started with an idea and the purple house in March of 2020, said Amy Hugo and Eric Fredette. Then came the pandemic, which halted everything.
But for the past two years, Fredette and Hugo have been working on the space, painting the walls, searching for dishes and silverware, filling in the pool in the backyard to make an outdoor seating area and more.
The vision for the Painted Lady Cafe is large and varied, incorporating food downstairs with massage and other therapies upstairs. A makeshift thrift shop in a room upstairs? Why not!
Fredette and Hugo both said their new space is meant to be fun and relaxing, a place for moods to be changed for the better with good food and happy people.
The cafe is very new in Milton, opening a few weeks ago when Fredette and Hugo agreed they needed to stop working on the space and just open. So they threw up a “Soft Opening” sign, leading potential customers up the hill to the hidden purple gem, unsure what to expect.
But people came.
Fredette, taking the helm on food at Painted Lady, just recently retired as Ben and Jerry’s Global R&D Chef, the head authority creating and experimenting with new flavors for Ben and Jerry’s ice cream.
Fredette now however is taking his talents to the savory side of things on a much smaller scale, though savory foods have been a part of his entire cooking career.
He said as a post-retirement job this one is meant to be fun, doing what he loves to do, constantly experimenting and making flavors deeper.
Each morning Fredette shows up to the Painted Lady kitchen space, visible from the front counter, not necessarily knowing what will be on the menu.
The kitchen looks not dissimilar from a kitchen in any home anywhere, and the ingredients Fredette uses he said are often what he can find at Hannafords and Costco. But Fredette shows the possibility with these flavors, going for deeper and fuller tastes in a small space.
“I like to play with food and I'm a flavor junkie,” he said. “So if I can create a nuance or layer the flavors so that the depth is amazing, that's the fun part.”
Hugo and Fredette both said they want to offer a space for people to eat that is more than burgers and fries. The space is also open for events like baby showers, wedding showers or parties.
Fredette said a lot of the inspiration for the food at Painted Lady comes from the deli case at the since closed Fresh Market on Pine St. in Burlington, where you could buy delicious foods to eat with a fork right out of the container.
But even on top of the food, the Painted Lady is hoping to offer more. Hugo said the plan is to have a Wellness Center upstairs with massages and therapies.
Walking up the narrow carpet lined staircase to the upstairs sit lovely decorated rooms with massage chairs. Hugo said she's looking for massage therapists to hire currently.
She said she wants the Painted Lady to be a genuine, calm place where everyone is accepted and can find happiness.
“We have some people who come in here, very grumpy and they leave very happy,” she said. “It's like a challenge for me, come in and give me your grumpiness and I will make sure that you leave here not grumpy.”
The cafe is open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15 Cherry St. in Milton.
