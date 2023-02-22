COLCHESTER — A free event for veterans seeking guidance on the PACT Act of 2022 (also known as the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act) will take place this Saturday, Feb. 25 at Camp Johnson in Colchester.
This event is hosted by Vermont National Guard, Veteran Affairs and the Office of Governor Phil Scott. Expert personnel will be available from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help veterans understand what the PACT Act means for them, their loved ones and their fellow veterans and service members.
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for all veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances, empowering VA to provide generations of veterans and their survivors, with the services, care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.
Highlights of this new legislation include:
- Expanding and extending eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era and post-9/11 combat veterans
- Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures
- Adds more presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure
- Provides toxic exposure screenings to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care
- Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures
Veterans, service members and survivors are strongly encouraged to apply now for their PACT Act benefits. Any veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.
Together, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont National Guard and the White River Junction VA Healthcare System welcome Veterans, survivors and loved ones to take advantage of claims assistance from the Veterans Benefits Administration, eligibility support and a toxic exposure screening clinic.
Registration is highly encouraged, but not required. To pre-register please visit https://tinyurl.com/42nhfnhj. Walk-in’s are welcome.
