Official results for Milton's 2022 Town Meeting Day vote sent out by Town Clerk Kristin Beers showed that 225 less people voted this year than last.
Numbers for the various articles and candidates didn't change much, but out of the 8,476 registered voters 1,993 actually casted votes.
1,329 people voted in person yesterday and 664 voted through early or absentee ballots.
Last year, the total turnout reached 2,218 votes and there were significantly more early/absentee ballots, reaching 1,516.
Here are the official vote counts for each article and contested race:
