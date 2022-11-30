Northwest FIberworx Executive Director Sean Kio was named one of Fiber Forward magazine’s “Fiber under 40,” for his work creating the local communications union district.
Just over a year ago, Kio was working for the CUD as a volunteer, soliciting interest from towns and working on his own time. In October of 2021, when Kio was hired as the CUD’s director, he was the CUD’s first and only employee.
Now, with a staff and a board of CUD members, Kio is working to connect 30,000 locations in Chittenden and Franklin County.
When asked what is on his mind when he looks back at where the CUD was a year ago, it’s the lessons learned.
In August of this year, a looming deal to sign Google Fiber as the CUD’s first internet service provider fell through. The deal was going to be a joint one with Lamoille Fibernet, but when some inaccuracies in Lamoille’s financial modeling surfaced, Google Fiber pulled out.
Kio said there were many bumps in the road in the past two years.
“We've had growth, but it was a lot of work to go to all of those different communities and have those conversations and convince folks of our vision and what we're trying to accomplish here,” Kio said. “It's not easy to build the next generation of infrastructure. I look at all of the challenges and lessons learned and accomplishments that we've had to this point. We're certainly not done.”
NWFX currently has a Request for Interest out, soliciting new internet service providers for the soon to be built fiber infrastructure.
“When I look back at where everything started, it's kind of amazing,” Kio said. “In August of 2020 we started this thing and here we are, two years later and it's really become something. We're excited for when we're actually putting fiber on poles.”
Kio said NWFX is getting its first shipment of fiber on Dec. 17, though construction won’t begin until the spring. He said the CUD has an algorithmic formula to determine where it will be built first, taking into account a variety of data factors.
Kio said this moment would not have been possible without the current and former board members as well as Network Operations Manager Mary Kay Raymond and Chasidy Benjamin.
“I don't view this as an individual accomplishment,” Kio said. “I think it's an accomplishment for the organization and it helps bring eyes to Northwest Fiberworks and the state's broadband effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.