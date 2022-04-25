A new Vermont State Senate district, called Chittenden North, contains Milton, Westford, Fairfax and a piece of Essex Town as a result of the 2022 Reapportionment.
Signed into effect by Gov. Phil Scott on April 6, the new district presents an opportunity for prospective senate candidates to run in a district that is without an incumbent senator to challenge.
Previously, Milton, Westford and Essex were a part of the six-member Chittenden district. Fairfax was a part of the single member Franklin district.
The new district was created because of decreasing populations in the Northeast Kingdom and increasing populations in the northwest corner of the state.
Current Rep. Leland Morgan (R-Grand Isle/West Milton) has already announced his plan to run for the new seat.
“I considered it a bit, and very rarely does one have the opportunity to really run for a senate seat here in Chittenden County,” Morgan said. “It's always been wrapped up right in the city [Burlington] so not many people actually take the time to run for the senate.”
Morgan has served in the legislature for four years and has spent all his time on the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife. He’s helped to pass bills on things like wanton waste and worked to modernize Act 250, the state’s land use and development law.
Morgan said that with a senate seat comes more influence among a smaller number of public servants (30 senators vs. 150 representatives).
“I think it makes one a little more relevant, you get to know the people,” Morgan said. “I think there's better interaction. That aspect, I think is much more interesting as far as making laws.”
According to Morgan’s state legislature bio, he was educated in Milton and is a graduate of the University of Vermont.
Morgan is a former educator, retired military officer, a former small business owner and has served on the Milton selectboard and school board. He’s also been a Justice of the Peace, Board of Civil Authority member, a public notary and is associated with a number of organizations and clubs, according to his bio.
