Big changes are about to happen in the heart of Milton recreation, Bombardier Park. The recreation department has been working to make progress on the ongoing tennis and pickleball courts project, and completion is on the horizon.
Recreation director Jenna Tucker-Eugair and assistant Ben Nappi have taken the initiative to complete it.
“Most of our work has taken place in the last year,” Tucker-Eugair said. “It should be completed by the end of summer 2023, or early fall. So we are almost there.”
The plan is to expand and resurface the three tennis courts currently in the park. Four pickleball courts will be added as well. With these changes, the courts will be able to accommodate more players of the sports.
“We take a lot of pride in making sure the courts will be in a good place for Milton residents. Pickleball and tennis are popular activities for the park,” Nappi said.
Both Tucker-Eugair and Nappi acknowledge the current conditions of the courts are at an unsafe level for healthy play. The community agrees. This is why the project is so vital for the residents of Milton.
Tennis court needs
Local resident Gary Walz has been playing tennis for over 40 years now. He plays the game two to three times a week, and organizes a community pickup game at the courts every Saturday. Those games cannot be played at the Bombardier Park courts anymore.
“I used to brag that the Milton tennis courts were the best in Chittenden County. That is not the case anymore. The cracks on the court affect the ball, affecting the game,” Walz said.
Previously a member of the Milton Recreation Commision for over 12 years, Walz is in full agreement with the ongoing project.
“There are areas of the court that are uneven, and some courts are unplayable,” he said. “It has gotten to the point where players need to be cautious while playing the game. Tennis is a great sport and I encourage people of all ages and abilities to come out and try it once the new courts are finished.”
Another local tennis player, Shawn Davis, encourages the Milton Recreation Department to look into what other towns have done with their courts.
“Milton tennis courts are much harder compared to other courts in Chittenden County, so I am hopeful they will consider what has been done in other areas,” Davis said. “Myself and others have waited for years for the courts to be repaired, so I am very excited that it’s happening.”
New pickleball courts
The recreation department is weighing the needs of local tennis players, who don’t want to lose their courts or contend with pickleball lines. This is why the two types of courts will be separated.
Avid pickleball instructor and community member, David Nappi, is eager for the addition of these new pickleball courts.
“Pickleball courts are used tremendously, to the point where it can be hard to find a court to play on. Playing in Bombardier Park is hard with the courts’ current condition, so having the new courts added and repurposed will give Milton players a nice court to go back to,” David Nappi said.
He believes pickleball is a sport for everybody, including families, couples and friends. He said you don’t need to be physically talented to enjoy it.
Bombardier Park courts are always open to the public as long as the park is open. Milton schools also utilize the courts for their gym classes, and students will use them after school hours recreationally. Once the project is complete, Ben Nappi hopes the Milton schools will consider using the courts in an official team capacity.
“Resurfacing the tennis courts with the addition of pickleball courts, could reshape recreation for Milton,” Tucker-Eugair said.
Project costs
The current budget for the project is $60,900. Of that, $20,000 is from the State of Vermont Recreational Facilities grant. $40,900 is from budgeted capital improvement project funds. The recreation department is currently in the process of applying for another grant with the United States Tennis Association (USTA). As of right now, the project has stayed on budget.
“We're very excited to have received the grant and to be working with the State of Vermont,” Tucker-Eugair said. “That allows us to do the project in its full capacity to make the courts accessible and to do a good quality resurfacing on it.”
The recreation department encourages everyone in the community to utilize and take advantage of these types of projects, and to show support for them at events like the upcoming Park Spruce Up Day on April 15.
“We work hard to do our best to make sure we are doing what we can for the community and complete these projects to the best of our ability. If you do enjoy them, see what you can do to give back,” Tucker-Eugair said.“Reach out to us, volunteer, donate or pick up trash on your way to and from the tennis court. Just little things to do if you’re enjoying the resources for your community.”
If you are interested in playing a game on the Bombardier Park tennis courts, the recreation department is encouraging people to use playtimescheduler.com to sign up for games.
