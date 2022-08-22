David Havens, Seth Duchesneau and Ryan Montague are Milton's 2022 Community Champions for their work on the Milton disc golf course.
The Milton Community Champion Award is given to Milton residents "who, through their volunteer efforts, have significantly enhanced our community with their commitment, leadership, and service to others," reads a release from the Town of Milton.
The three were awarded the honor at the National Night Out earlier this month.
All three community members have started, led, and championed efforts to make our community an even more attractive and enriching place to live, the release reads.
They all worked extensively these past two years to build a Milton disc golf course. The idea began in the spring of 2020 when Havens pushed for the course, getting Milton Recreation involved and advocating for its creation at selectboard meetings.
But even after that work, they had much more to do, clearing trees to install baskets and signs. All in all they spent 1,200 hours to get the course built.
"This course has added so much to Bombardier Park - it is a free resource that can be enjoyed by community members of any age. David, Seth, and Ryan continue to volunteer their time to maintain this course for the Town of Milton," reads the remarks given at National Night Out. "There is so much time and passion that goes into creating new opportunities within a community. We are grateful for folks like David, Seth, and Ryan who are willing to do all of the planning, manual labor, and maintenance that is required for a project like this one."
