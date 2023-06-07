Currently the number one seed in their division, the Milton Youth Lacrosse league will be playing their semi-final game this Saturday, June 10.
With a record of 7-1, the team has had a strong season with only one loss to the St. Albans Orange team, the number two seed in the division.
There are 19 players on the 7th and 8th grade team roster, 12 being first-year players this year.
“We entered the season hoping to be competitive, but the team has done an outstanding job putting in the work during practice to get themselves up to being a top contender in our division,” co-chair of MYL Randy Alemy said in an email to the Independent.
The semi-final game will start at 1:15 p.m. at Crossett Brook Middle School, located at 5672 Vermont Rte 100 in Duxbury.
Milton parents, community members and sports fans are invited to come out and show their support.
Winning the division title last year for the first time with a 14-4 winning score, the team will have the chance to defend their title at the championship game, only if they win in the semi-finals.
If the team does win Saturday's game, they will play in the championship game at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, at Founders Middle School, located at 33 Founders Road in Essex Junction.
Good luck to the Milton Youth Lacrosse team!
