Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown two years ago, Milton Youth Hockey has seen its roster dwindle.
Registration for this upcoming season opened Aug. 18 and this year and Mike Mazzella, Milton Youth Hockey Association (MYHA) president, said the organization has been taking steps to make sure a spot on the team is affordable and accessible to anyone who wants to play.
“We're trying to make sure everybody gets an opportunity to play hockey,” Mazzella said.
MYHA has a long history going back to 1966 when groups of kids would play hockey on a frozen cow pond at the recently abandoned Pratt Farm north of Milton High School.
The pick up games turned into a full team, consisting of players anywhere from ages 6 to 15.
Mazzella said he’s new to his presidency at Milton Youth Hockey, stepping into the role just last year. He doesn’t have any kids in the program but has a passion for the sport and building up the program in Milton.
Mazzella said a huge obstacle is not having a home ice to play on. Teams typically have to travel for practices and games at Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington and most likely in Essex as well.
He said currently, MYHA acts almost as a feeder program from other teams in Chittenden and Franklin County with players coming together in Milton to learn the basics in the early years then leaving to play in other places during their middle years and then coming back together again for the Milton High School team.
Mazella said the comradery that comes with young players playing together for a long time is missing in Milton. But he said that he and the board are working on growing the program.
This year, Milton’s programs have changed.
Previously, the House Team was 14 and under. This year the team will be 8 and under. MYHA also will be offering a beginner program targeted at ages 3 to 6.
Mazella said at $250, MYHA offers one of the lowest prices in the area for a full season of skating. Mazella also said there is some loaner equipment available for those who want to try out the sport without buying all the equipment.
MYHA also offers a 50% discount for siblings.
“We're willing to work with anybody to try to get players involved,” he said.
Mazella said the ultimate goal of the association is for parents to end the season feeling they’ve gotten their value and the kids ending the season having had fun and wanting to do it again next year.
Mazella said long term he’d love to grow the size of the program, getting more Milton players but also branching out into surrounding towns.
“We're a strong organization, we're affordable, we're family friendly and we want to keep growing. We're trying to grow this as much as we can,” he said. “Now that we're kind of on, ideally, knock on wood, the cusp of being outside of this pandemic, we want to remind people that youth sports are still here and thriving.”
