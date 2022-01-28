The Milton Girls Varsity basketball game on Jan. 27 at home against Richford got off to a little bit of a slow start with neither team hitting many baskets.
But as the game went on and a buzzer beater 2 pointer by Milton guard Cianna Tomasi ended the half with Milton leading 16-12, both teams headed to the locker room leaving a fired up crowd in the bleachers ready for a competitive final two quarters.
The two had faced off once already, just ten days before on the 17th, with Milton coming out on top on an away court by just three points.
By the last moments of the game, Milton was able to remain ahead but pulled forward after a seven point run late in the fourth. Richford was able to stay in the game with some nice three point shooting.
A time out sent both teams to the benches huffing and puffing with Milton still leading 37-32.
In the waning seconds, a Richford three pointer put some pressure on the Yellow Jackets, bringing the team within one with 43 seconds left.
Some crucial free throws alleviated that pressure and Milton finished out the game on top 43 to 40.
The game saw incredible scoring performances by Milton's Mallorie Chalmers (17 points) and Richford's Kyrielle Deuso (22 points).
