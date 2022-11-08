With the temperature hanging around the high 30s on this chilly Election Day morning, candidates holding signs with their names on it keep moving, trying to stay warm as voters rush from their warm in the parking lot to the inside of the Milton town offices.
This marks the second time in a row Milton voters and candidates have had a chilly time heading to the polls, the last being Town Meeting Day in March. Today however, Nov. 8, voters are taking on nation- and statewide issues.
At around 9 a.m., a constant flow of Milton residents headed into the town offices, eventually exiting with “I Voted” stickers.
Milton resident Karen Ward said she and her family took the time to look up the issues on the ballot last night.
“We sat at the table last night with our son who is about to turn 17 and we Googled the people and read about who they were,” she said.
Voters this year are being asked big questions about Vermont’s constitution, amending it to include Proposal 2 (which would prohibit slavery and indentured servitude) and Proposal 5 (which would protect reproductive rights in the state).
In statewide elections, voters are choosing which candidates to fill the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, one seat in the Senate, the Governor and Lt. Governor.
Getting more local, voters in the Chittenden-North district are choosing between Republican Leland Morgan or Democrat Irene Wrenner for state senate.
Voters in the CHI-25 district are choosing between Republican Allison Duquette and Democrat Julia Andrews to send to Montpelier.
Milton resident Barbara said the economy and the state’s role in schools was on her mind at the polls today.
She said she prepared by looking at the candidates platforms and deciding which candidates align with her views. She said she won’t vote for a candidate if their platform isn’t written down.
Milton resident Alexander Noftz said he thinks doing research on the candidates is fruitless.
“I don't prepare to vote,” he said. I think that the parties are so far apart that you've had your mind made up 100 years before. Anyone who changes their mind this late in the game hasn't been paying attention.”
As voters left the polls, they were greeted at their left by the Milton Public Library’s Bake Sale, with pumpkin and apple muffins, pumpkin pie, coffee, cupcakes and more. Many left the polls cradling a plethora of baked goods.
Although in-person turnout remains strong, it's also important to remember the many mail-in ballots the town has already received. At around 6 p.m. last night, Milton Town Clerk Kristin Beers said the town had processed 2,770 General Election ballots and noted there were still more to process.
