John Bartlett, Milton’s human resources and operations manager, said his parents instilled in him at a young age that voting is a civic duty.
“It’s an important process,” he told the Independent. “I know several of the candidates, but I still did my research on their opponents because I believe that’s the right thing to do.”
He said it’s easy to talk about wanting change, but Town Meeting Day is the one day a year when individuals can help make it happen.
Around 9:30 a.m., several candidates were outside the municipal office — hoods up, squinting in the blowing snow — including Jeremy Metcalf, Melinda Young, Allison Duquette, John Fitzgerald and Leland Morgan.
“It’s been a steady stream of voters all morning,” Metcalf said.
As of about 10 a.m., 857 people had voted in Milton. Town Clerk Kristin Beers predicted Milton would reach about 1,500 total votes by the end of the day. Last year, 1,993 voters turned out.
Milton’s school board election was what drew Lonnie Poland to vote on Tuesday. She said she voted for the candidates who support the district’s proposed equity policy.
“I’m concerned about the direction of our town,” Poland said.
Anne Rayner-Cyr agreed. The school questions on the ballot were most important to her, and she too wants to see the equity policy supported.
Before or after voting, many residents made a stop into the library for the Friends of the Library’s election day bake sale. Pies, cookies, brownies, soups, chowders and hot coffee looked delicious and tempting.
When asked why he was voting, Don Skidmore said: “Why wouldn’t I?”
He voted in favor of the town budget because he said it's important to be proactive about Milton’s infrastructure needs, specifically road maintenance.
John Fowler shared a similar sentiment as Bartlett.
“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “Change starts here. If you want things to change in Montpelier, it has to start at the local level.”
During the morning hours, electioneer Chuck Wilton was standing in the lobby directing voters where to go. This is his first year volunteering in Milton, though he previously volunteered with elections when he lived in Rutland.
“I believe it’s a duty more than it is a privilege,” Wilton said.
