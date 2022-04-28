The Milton Varsity Unified Basketball team extended their undefeated season with a 42 to 30 win over Lyndon on April 26.
The game was tight through the first and second quarters but a late run spurred on by a three point shot from sophomore Alex Brown followed by a buzzer beater three-pointer from senior Keenan Longe had Milton ahead 28-14.
Milton held that lead through the second half despite being outscored by 2 points.
After the game coach Katie LeFebvre said the team played great.
“We’ve been very fortunate. A lot of our kids started in middle school when the team was still a club so watching them grow, they’ve worked so hard,” she said. “After two years of COVID they are pumped up and ready to go.”
LeFebvre also said that the team has a great freshman group, bringing lots of hope for the future.
The team has two more games before the playoffs, away Burlington this evening (April 28) and then a senior recognition home game against Bellcate on May 5 at 3:30 p.m.
