MILTON -- It's officially June, the time of year for summer travel and repairing the roads from winter.
Here is the Independent's traffic report about what you can expect this week on the roads in towns near Milton, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) and Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.
Colchester
Drivers will encounter rolling roadblocks on I-89 between Exit 14 and 17 on weekdays between 6-7 a.m. and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to help with blasting operations for the Exit 16 Diverging Diamond Interchange project.
Construction will continue on US 2/7 and travelers should expect single land closures along the road between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be occasional periods of stopping between 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to help with blasting. The amount of time required to wait for blasting shouldn't last for more than ten minutes
At night there will be lane closures between 7 p.m.-6 a.m. along U.S. 2/7. At least one lane should be open in each direction.
A resurfacing project on VT Route 289 will cause lane shifts and minor delays from Monday through Friday between 7 a.m.-6 p.m in Colchester and Essex.
Essex/Essex Junction
A pavement repair project on Route 15 close to the Saybrook Road intersection will close a lane of traffic on Tuesday, June 6 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Crescent Connector project will take place on the east side of Park Street between the two railroad track crossings. The space will be closed to traffic between 7 p.m.-6 a.m. from Tuesday-Thursday with detour routes in place.
A culvert replacement project will cause one-lane alternating traffic on Brickyard Road.
The resurfacing project will continue on VT 289 with two-way traffic to be maintained with lane shifts from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Minor delays are anticipated.
Williston:
Construction on a new park and ride on VT 2A will continue. One way alternating lanes of traffic will be required later in the week. There may be delays and motorists are advised to drive cautiously.
