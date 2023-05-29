Happy Monday. here is the Independent's traffic report about what you can expect this week on the roads around towns near Milton.
Colchester
Drivers should expect delays on I-89 between exits 14-17 on weekdays between 6-7 a.m. and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. due to blasting operations for the Exit 16 diverging diamond interstate project. Wait times for blasting should not exceed ten minutes.
Travelers should also expect rotating closures during nighttime hours between 7 p.m.-6 a.m. along U.S. 2 and U.S. 7. At least one lane will stay open in each direction.
Crews will resume night work at 7 p.m. on Memorial Day, as they install waterlines starting between the northbound on ramp to exit 16 and Mountain View Drive.
Utility work is also expected to start in the Mountain View Drive intersection by Thursday, June 1 and will shift traffic. Drivers are recommended to prepare for delays and plan ahead.
Essex
From 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, milling, the removal of the top layer of asphalt on the road, will begin on the east end of VT-289.
Traffic will be shifted to accommodate the construction. Follow the posted speed limits to keep yourself and road workers safe.
A pavement repair project on Route 15 will close a lane of traffic at the intersection with Saybrook Road from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Traffic control will be present.
In Essex Junction, work on the Crescent Connector continues. Expect flagged traffic and delays on VT-2A, also known as Park Street.
The Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Day 5k will close Pearl Street from the Five Corners to Warner Avenue, and Lincoln Street from the Five Corners to Pinecrest Drive from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. Main, Park, and Maple Streets will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction during that time.
Williston
Drivers should expect a long term lane shift between Gregory Drive in South Burlington and Adams Drive in Williston.
There will be one way alternating traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. that is controlled by traffic flaggers.
The Williston Park and Ride construction continues, with one way alternating traffic being required in the area.
