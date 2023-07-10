...The National Weather Service in Burlington VT has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Vermont...
Missisquoi River At East Berkshire affecting Franklin County.
For the Missisquoi River...including East Berkshire...Moderate
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Missisquoi River at East Berkshire.
* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields
and some low lying roads will occur along the Missisquoi from
Richford to Enosburg. Water will enter the yards of riverside
homes in East Berkshire.
At 14.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields and roadways
will occur from Richford to Enosburg. Water will approach Route
118 at East Berkshire, and Route 105 between Enosburg Falls and
East Berkshire. Yards will be flooded in East Berkshire.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.1 feet early
tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
The National Weather Service in Burlington has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Caledonia County in northeastern Vermont...
Orleans County in northeastern Vermont...
Northeastern Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont...
Eastern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont...
Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont...
* Until 215 AM EDT.
* At 1105 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already
occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Newport City, Morrisville, Enosburg Falls, Orleans, Derby Center,
Eden, Lowell, Montgomery, Westfield, Montgomery Center, Albany
Village, Hyde Park, Belvidere, Belvidere Center, Craftsbury,
Albany, Jay In Franklin County, Hyde Park Village, Jay and Johnson.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest, and southern
Vermont, including the following counties, in central Vermont,
Addison, Orange and Washington. In northeast Vermont, Caledonia,
Essex and Orleans. In northwest Vermont, Chittenden, Franklin and
Lamoille. In southern Vermont, Windsor.
* WHEN...Until 230 AM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads
remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to run very high
due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1126 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the
warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Barre, Montpelier, Newport City, Lyndon, Middlebury,
Morrisville, Enosburg Falls, Orleans, Derby Center,
Morristown, Morrisville Village, Worcester, Elmore, Hyde Park
Village, Stowe, Hyde Park, Middlesex, Johnson Village,
Waterbury and Wolcott.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible through Tuesday morning, though the event is currently
evolving to more of an areal and main stem river flood threat as
the rainfall rates decrease but river levels continue to respond
to all the rainfall in the last 24 to 36 hours.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following
counties, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin,
Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Western Essex. Portions of
Vermont, including the following counties, Caledonia, Eastern
Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland,
Eastern Windsor, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans,
Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin,
Western Rutland and Western Windsor.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.
Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are
possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood
with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen across the region
with locally over 7 inches observed. An additional 1 to 3
inches of rain is expected through Tuesday morning, tapering
off into showers on Tuesday. However, river levels will
continue to respond to the rainfall in the last 24 to 36
hours, with the Winooski, Lamoille and Mad River expected to
crest at major flood stage later tonight or on Tuesday before
gradually receding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
