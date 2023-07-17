Get yourself ready for the week with this traffic report from the Milton Independent about what you can expect on the roads, according to reports from The Vermont Agency of Transportation and Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.
Colchester
Construction will continue on the Exit 16 Diverging Diamond Interchange located on U.S. 2/7. Expect single land closures between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Work will take place primarily at night and the project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026. You can learn more about the project here.
Essex Junction
Railroad Street will continue to be closed to through traffic for the Crescent Connector project while local traffic will have access to the street.
Some traffic delays on Maple Street and Main Street are anticipated. Pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the west side of the street between the railroad crossings unless going to one of the businesses on 34 Park Street, all of which remain open.
For off street parking for one of the businesses, enter the driveway at the south end of the building and follow the signs.
The project is expected to be completed by November 2024. Learn more here.
A culvert replacement project will close Brickyard Road between Mansfield Avenue and Densmore Drive to all traffic until September 1, 2023. Detour signs will be in place to help pedestrians and drivers navigate this change.
A waterline replacement project on Main Street will be in the eastbound lane and flaggers will direct traffic around a 100-300 foot section that is closed. The intersection with Densmore Drive will be closed until Tuesday, July 18 and traffic will be rerouted to Brickyard Road. The project is hoped to be completed by November 2023.
Williston
The construction of a park and ride south of I-89 Exit 2 will cuase one lane of alternating traffic and delays on Route 2A from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. during the week. The project is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2023. Learn more here.
A reconstruction project at the intersection of US Route 2 and Industrial Avenue will cause temporary lane shifts from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. during the week. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic and the project is aniticpated be finished by fall 2023.
There will be a long term lane shift on U.S. 2 between Gregory Drive, South Burlington and Adams Drive, Williston. Flaggers will be present to allow construction vehicles to move in and out of work areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.