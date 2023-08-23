While the Milton Town School District was able to welcome 25 new staff members to its teams at the elementary, middle and high schools for the 2023-24 school year, the district is still looking to fill numerous positions.
Currently over 30 positions are open to applications within the district, but some positions are more urgent to fill than others.
“The high school is still without a health education teacher, and that’s pretty significant because health is required by education quality standards,” MTSD Superintendent Amy Rex said. “We’ve tried posting that position a few times under different titles hoping to get more interest, but we have yet to receive any viable applicants.”
Other positions the district is urgently looking to fill include a dean of students at the elementary school; a hazing, harassment and bullying coordinator; a school psychologist and numerous special education positions.
“Probably the most worrisome is that the elementary school typically has three school guidance counselors and we currently have two vacancies for that position,” Rex said. “To me that is really significant because in a district like ours, where students' social, emotional and mental health needs are pretty high, those people play a really important role and are critical members of our support teams.”
The topic of vacant positions has been the subject of numerous conversations between the school board and superintendent.
“Where are positions being posted and how can we get more interest?” MTSD School Board Chair Kumulia Long asked during the Aug. 10 board meeting.
Rex said positions are posted on both the district website and SchoolSpring.
The district is monitoring applications and is working to consistently edit the positions and re-list them when there is a lack of interest shown, she said.
Many schools across the country have been grappling with teacher shortages lately. The combination of pandemic burnout, low pay, college education costs and conflicting politics have not only driven some teachers out of the business, but it has discouraged some from entering the field altogether, NPR reported.
“We're a great place to work for. We offer great benefits and competitive salaries,” Rex said. “I think sometimes people aren't sure they are qualified for a position and don’t apply, but for some of these positions, we're willing to train them and they may only need a high school or an associate's degree.”
There are full-time, part-time and substitute opportunities that have been posted for applicants.
