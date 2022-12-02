Next Tuesday, the Milton Town School District will be hosting a dinner and discussion on the district’s draft equity policy.
The nine page policy, available for a full read here, is wide-ranging, enumerating different actions the district can take to make school accessible and inclusive especially for those who feel the effects of exclusion or face additional barriers like poverty.
The policy also covers curriculum, the collection of data, discipline and student activities like athletics.
The night of Dec. 6 will begin in the Milton High School Cafeteria with a community dinner from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The discussion will begin in the MHS Library from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“We live in a diverse world and we want all our students to graduate prepared for success as engaged citizens locally and globally; therefore, it is essential that all members of the organization - staff, students, and families, are able to show up as their full selves and work, teach, learn and take part in a safe, inclusive and affirming school,” reads the description on the event. “Our proposed policy draft aims to be a guide in this endeavor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.