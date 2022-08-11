At the Milton selectboard meeting on July 18, the board approved the fiscal year 2023 tax rate, which was a change from the tax rate proposed in March due to the town’s recent reappraisal.
On Aug. 1, town officials gave a presentation to further explain the reappraisal and the tax rate change.
Whether or not a resident's municipal property taxes are increasing or decreasing depends on the change in value of their property as a result of the reappraisal. For most residential properties, value increased by about 38%.
Before this reappraisal, the town’s assessed value was over a decade out of date, with the last reappraisal being conducted in 2006.
In addition, by law, the town is required to conduct a reappraisal when the Common Level of Appraisal (CLA) falls below 85% or above 115%. The CLA is a method used to ensure that each town is paying their fair share into the state’s Education Fund.
The CLA is calculated by comparing the grand list value (or town property value) to the value properties actually sell for, over a three-year period.
This year the town would have fallen into that 85% threshold and a reappraisal would have been required by law.
Finance Director Amber Baker said at the meeting that regardless of the results of the reappraisal, the town is still required to collect the dollar amount in taxes for FY23, which was approved by voters this past Town Meeting Day.
When looking at the growth of the grand list value over time since 2006 you can see a pretty steady trajectory upwards. However, in 2022, as a result of the reappraisal, the grand list grew by around 33%.
Getting more specific, residential properties in Milton, which account for most of the properties in the grand list, increased by around 38%.
As a result of this increase, at the previous selectboard meeting, the board voted to lower the tax rate so the town still collects the same value in taxes. However, if a resident’s property increased by more than 30.55%, that resident will be paying more in taxes, said Town Treasurer John Gifford.
If a resident’s increase was less than that, then they will pay less in taxes, he said.
Milton Assessor Edgar Clodfelter said looking at residential houses anywhere from 900 to 1,100 square feet in Milton, they were selling at a median price of $300,000 in 2021. When comparing that metric to the previous year, the increase in 2021 was $42,500.
This indicates a fairly good increase in market value for these properties.
Clodfelter said if you had asked him four years ago, he would have predicted the market to decrease 5% to 10%. But that’s not what happened, he said.
“We had some very significant sales that took place, so instead of it being a deficit, they actually were an increase,” he said. “Not a lot, but not in the way that I really expected it to go to tell you the truth. And that's what the market has done, especially in the last year, it's been significantly increasing.”
Clodfelter said the increase was 13% to 15% in the past year alone.
He said that he has continued to follow Milton sales since the reappraisal and these current numbers are already 10% lower than some recent sales.
Town Manager Don Turner asked a question he’s been hearing from residents lately which is: what would happen in the case of a recession, where the town starts realizing the properties are overvalued?
Clodfelter said that the town is in a position to respond fairly quickly if something like a recession were to happen. The way the state calculates their equalization study, which is then used to determine the CLA, is a three-year average.
This means the effect of a recession won’t be immediate.
Clodfelter said if the bottom fell out next year for example, the town could do a statistical update quickly which would involve drawing a small sample and checking some data points. He also said the town could do a full update, which would involve the same statistical update with a field review component on top of that.
Selectboard Chair Darren Adams asked a hypothetical question if Clodfelter was confronted by a taxpayer who has heard for the past several years that they’re being negatively affected by the CLA and the reappraisal will be triggered anyway because of the law, but now that the reappraisal has happened, their taxes went up.
“How do you put a positive spin on that?” he asked. “We are doing this because basically, you were paying more than $1 for every dollar of taxes that you needed to generate because the CLA was so low. Now we've got it above 110% and your reward is we want more money.”
“There's nothing positive I can say," Clodfelter answered. "I wouldn't be so presumptuous to do that. All I can say is that now that we've done our work and we have a file and grand list that really in the long run is more equitable than what it was before. It's unfortunate that this person is caught up in the middle of how the numbers are sliding up and down.”
At the meeting the town presented some sample properties from around town so residents have a better idea of what their bill will look like.
The town also presented the Your Tax Bill Explained Insert which can be found here.
The full presentation can be found here.
