Milton residents want a multi-purpose recreation facility.
It's now the town’s job to find out if it's feasible.
“The people in Milton have said what they want; we need to find out if we can do it,” Town Manager Don Turner said Monday.
During the Milton selectboard’s June 5 meeting, Turner proposed issuing three requests for proposals to get detailed information about what the facility would cost to build and to maintain.
A request for proposal (RFP) is a business document that announces a project, describes it and solicits bids from qualified contractors to complete it.
At this stage in the process, Milton’s RFPs would ask contractors to submit plans for the possible facility for town staff and the selectboard to review.
On Monday night, board members had differing opinions on how to move forward.
Dreams for a recreation facility
In January 2022, the Vermont Council on Rural Development hosted a series of community discussions titled “Milton on the Move.”
Hundreds of residents participated, sharing their hopes, dreams and concerns for the town’s future. From those discussions, three committees were created, one of which focuses on building a community recreation center.
Since then, the Milton on the Move recreation and community center task force has recommended the town look to build an 84,900 square-foot facility, including a gymnasium, ice rink, indoor turf area, swimming pool, performance stage, pickleball courts, kitchen space and more.
This facility would be located on 3.9 acres adjacent to Bombardier Park. This past February, the town allocated $500,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the property.
Request for proposal process
The Town of Milton is now at the stage where it needs to find out how much the facility would cost to build, operate and maintain.
Turner said the town could hire one master planner to answer those questions and provide a feasibility study, or it could hire “subject matter experts.”
For example, a vendor specializing in pools, a vendor specializing in ice rinks and a vendor specializing in multipurpose spaces would all submit plans.
Turner and Milton on the Move task force members are in favor of that approach, saying it could be more cost effective and would provide more detailed information.
“We could hire and pay them individually for the RFPs to follow through on the specific project that they are familiar with,” task force member Diane Barrows said.
Selectboard Chair Darren Adams was hesitant about this approach, saying he was concerned the separate contractors would not communicate with each other and could potentially complete overlapping work.
Turner was adamant that he and town staff would ensure communication. An architect would also be hired to put the three plans together.
Still not satisfied, Adams said the town could take both approaches: write an RFP for an overall contractor and one for three separate vendors.
Overall, the Town of Milton has allocated $200,000 of its ARPA funds to complete this feasibility study.
“But if we can get it done for $100,000, then you can allocate money to something else,” Turner said.
Few models
Turner said he and the task force have done plenty of research on this project already, and what’s tricky is there are few models to follow.
He hasn’t found another municipality in Vermont or New England with a facility like the one Milton wants. He has spoken with the City of St. Albans about its pool, and South Burlington about its Cairns Ice Arena.
Selectboard member Brenda Steady suggested reaching out to colleges to find out how they built their recreation facilities.
“YMCAs are also something to look at,” a community member remarked from the audience.
Nothing is official right now, and the recreation facility is set to be a topic of discussion during selectboard meetings in the months to come.
The next selectboard meeting will take place at 6 p.m. June 19 in the community room at the Milton municipal building, located at 43 Bombardier Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.