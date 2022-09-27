More people are using Milton’s local transportation service than ever before, Town Manager Don Turner said.
Milton’s first bill of the year for contracted Special Services Transportation Agency (SSTA) rides was more than expected, and the town, worried about going over budget, is cutting back the number of rides users can take.
SSTA provides transportation for the disabled and the elderly to grocery stores, medical appointments, personal social visits, etc.
The town has budgeted $10,000 for the year for these rides. The bill for July alone came out to $2,600.
“It’s not like people are abusing it, there’s just a hell of a lot more [people] using that service,” Turner said.
For two years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the town was able to skip the bill, as the program was being fully funded by the state. Turner said now there is a big ridership built up, but part of the bill is falling on the town.
The program is now 80% federally-funded with the town picking up the last 20%, Turner said at an Aug. 15 meeting.
The trend continued through the second bill, with August's bill coming in over-budget as well at $1,600.
Previously, riders were able to take two medical trips per week and two personal trips per month. Now, riders will be able to take two medical trips per week but only one personal trip per month.
Turner said he is trying to keep the town within budget with a minimal impact on the people who need these services.
