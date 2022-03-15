Youth and adult teams at Milton High School and Thetford Academy are embarking on several vital projects in year two of their involvement with Getting to “Y” (GTY), a program run by the educational non-profit UP for Learning. UP for Learning facilitates partnerships between youth and adults in order to make positive change in the realms of wellness, equity, and sustainability in schools.
The GTY program helps youth and adult teams review the results of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), a national survey that middle and high school students take every other year, and to use that data to take action steps towards addressing concerns.
Both schools are focusing on the topic of suicide prevention, as this was the concern that rose to the top when they looked at their schools’ data from 2019.
After youth involved in the student council at Milton High School reviewed their YRBS data, they recognized the importance of clubs in helping students feel more connected to each other.
They then hosted a successful club fair, giving each student-run group the chance to share what they do and to recruit more members. Matt Rector, the faculty advisor for the student council and a School Counselor, noted that since the fair, club involvement and attendance has gone up.
The students at Milton also looked to the work of other schools to generate ideas around how to help youth feel that they matter; they watched a video about a project undertaken by a high school in Arizona, where students created “chains of care,” linked messages of encouragement that were then displayed around the school.
Along with the paper and pencils to make the chains, each student was given a laminated card that contained tips for supporting peers in crisis.
The student council also partnered with the girls’ varsity basketball team, setting up a suicide prevention resource table at one of their games, and had proceeds from ticket sales go to a local mental health organization.
Margaret Smallwood and Piper Leibon, students at Thetford Academy, spoke of how they wanted to show youth that they matter to the school, and to the community as a whole.
The group initiated the process of having all school staff trained in suicide prevention during a free, three-hour session. They also got the idea of creating “Sunshine Boxes'' from Mt. Anthony Union Middle School, care packages that will be distributed to every student at Thetford Academy three times during the year: fall, winter, and spring.
The boxes contain colored pencils, coloring books, word searches, fidget toys, candy, and Play-doh, among other treats and activities, and the students purchased the materials through a grant funded by the Mt. Ascutney Prevention Partnership.
While brainstorming ideas, the GTY team also determined that a significant factor in whether or not students feel they belong is the existence of clubs, and they advocated for the school to allow students to create more. They went from four to 24 student-run clubs in one year!
In addition to experiences with data analysis and grant writing, the students from both teams spoke of the diverse skills that they have learned while participating in Getting to “Y."
Piper Liebon remarked that she felt more comfortable being a leader for her peers, saying that she now knows how to help them, as well as how to answer when a fellow student asks her what the purpose of the YRBS is.
She and the rest of the Thetford team made a video explaining the importance of the data collected by the survey, and showed it to the whole school prior to the fall administration of the 2021 YRBS survey.
The students at Milton all spoke of their increased skills with teamwork and organization, necessary for putting on events like the club fair, or for mapping out the process for putting the chains of care packages together.
Hannah Smiley, a 9th grader at Milton, said that she had gained skills in decision making, as “all [students in the group] were active in deciding what they wanted to do next.”
Some of the challenges that both groups have faced have been around the inherent difficulty and sensitivity of the topic.
Matt Rector remarked that they wanted to be sure that they were finding a balance in presenting information and offering support without overwhelming students and staff.
Another challenge that the students at Thetford had to work through was in collecting data after the distribution of the sunshine boxes. They wanted to keep the identities of the survey-takers anonymous, but also wanted to measure the impact of the initiative.
Both teams spoke to the importance of communicating with others, both with students who were not a part of the GTY team, as well as with other community members so that they could collect feedback and fresh ideas.
The teams had several additional recommendations for school teams looking to take part in GTY. Both Matt Rector and Kara Toms, an adult member of the Thetford GTY team and Student Assistance Provider, noted that connection and collaboration with other school teams was essential to their process.
Margaret and Piper spoke of helping peers understand the importance of the data, and how taking the survey seriously helps the GTY team in their work.
Each team will be continuing their suicide prevention initiatives throughout the coming year, and will review the data from the 2021 YRBS as soon as it becomes available.
They are very interested in seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected students’ lives, and they look forward to using this data to continue to make positive change at their two schools.
