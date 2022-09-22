The Milton Varsity Boys Soccer team lost a tough 2 to 1 match against Mt. Abe in overtime last night after fighting hard for the first 80 minutes.
The two teams faced off at Milton High School Sept. 21 and it didn't start out well for Milton after a steal off a goal kick lead to a long shot goal from the Eagle's forward Judah Johnson.
But with the score 1-0, Milton fought for any opportunity to get a shot on goal. Luckily for them, a Mt. Abe foul on Milton's Kris McDonald led to a penalty kick which Milton captain Brendan Besaw kicked in with ease.
Still the first half saw Mt. Abe dominating but unable to add another goal to take the lead. Eagles Jackson, Jake Lucarelli and Noah Ladeau all put in great performances for the game as a whole.
When the second half came around, things were a bit more even as the now 1 to 1 score lit a fire under the Milton players with a win in close reach. Besaw, Riley Fitzgerald and Colby Schlegel-Barber all were stand outs in the second half.
Few opportunities opened up for Milton though while Mt. Abe, despite their many opportunities and shots, could not get the ball in the goal.
In the 20th minute, when Jackson sent a shot over the bar, the pressure was building for both teams. A little while later a great run from Milton captain Aidan Garrow toward the Mt. Abe goal amounted to a throw in and a turnover.
A key opportunity for the Eagles came when a shot from Ladeau bounced off the cross bar and down toward the grass. There was some obvious speculation from the Mt. Abe team whether or not the ball had bounced in the goal, but the refs decided it did not.
The last few minutes of the second half were a showcase in clutch goalkeeping from the Milton keeper Dylan Mitchell. On three separate occasions, Mitchell kept the game alive for Milton (a big save from a Ladeau shot, a big break away stop and an incredible diving save from a Jackson shot).
But heading into overtime, Milton had a litany of key players injured and on the bench. James O'Rourke, McDonald and Garrow all sat out as over time began.
In the second minute of overtime, a second goal from Jackson ended the game for a Mt. Abe win.
This loss brings Milton's record to 0-4. Milton are heading into their game against Rice Memorial this Saturday at 10 a.m. hoping to earn their first win of the season.