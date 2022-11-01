The Milton selectboard has big financial decisions looming in the next few weeks.
The board needs to decide whether to purchase the Milton Grange and where the town’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars are going.
At its Oct. 24 meeting, the selectboard spoke about the Grange’s price tag and how to distribute the town’s approximate $2 million in ARPA money now that the application deadline has passed.
Grange purchase
The future of the Milton Grange still remains in limbo as the selectboard continues to think over the possibility of purchasing the building. Through an agreement with the Members of the Milton Grange, the town has first dibs to purchase the building if it wanted to.
Currently, the Grange is one of the town’s only spaces for indoor recreation, though Milton Recreation has shifted temporarily to hold these types of classes at Milton High School as the future of the Grange is up in the air.
Four years ago, the town entered into a 20-year lease agreement with the Members, which stipulates the town would pay $1 a year for 20 years with the option to extend for two five-year periods.
In May, the town had 90 days to decide whether or not they would purchase the building although a price hadn’t been set yet. In August, the town asked for an extension to Oct. 31, which was granted.
Now the town has even more time to decide, until Nov. 14.
The Members have appraised the building to the tune of $290,000 but have agreed to reimburse the town for the $32,853 that they have put into the building over the past two years.
At the selectboard meeting last week, Milton Town Manager Don Turner said the town has the building appraised for much more, around $440,000.
Turner also said at the meeting that they conducted an inspection to get an idea of what it would cost to renovate the place.
Turner said if the town decided to do everything they wanted to the building it would cost $570,000, although he noted there are multiple items within that price that the town could cover.
The board offered no comment on the possible purchase in public meeting, however, it was disused in executive session.
ARPA applications
With all applications for ARPA consideration in, the selectboard has begun the process of reviewing and ranking the projects.
Beginning Aug. 1, town residents, organizations and town departments were given the opportunity to submit applications with ideas of how to spend approximately $2 million in ARPA money. The deadline for the applications was Oct. 17.
Since then, applicants have requested a total of $7,377,745.
$1,802,101 was requested from outside entities and $5,568,644 was requested from town departments.
The board will review the applications for the board’s Nov. 7 meeting, when the applicants will come in for an interview. The outside applicants will be given 3 minutes to present their application and an additional 2 minutes for questions from the board.
The board will then score the applications and turn them in by Nov. 14, at which point the town will compile and rank them. The final score sheet and ranking will be presented at the board’s Nov. 24 meeting which the board will ultimately use as a guide to dole out the money.
