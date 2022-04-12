In late-June, Milton residents will have the opportunity to share how they would like to see American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds used in town.
At the Milton selectboard’s April 4 meeting, the board set June 20 for a public hearing on how to use $2 million of the $3 million in ARPA funds the town is set to receive, whose use has not yet been determined.
$1 million in ARPA funds are already committed to various projects and positions: the new public works facility, the rescue chief position, the part-time Milton on the Move position and a number of capital purchases.
"I think it is important that the board opens the door to say 'Hey, come in and give us some ideas,'" Town Manager Don Turner said at the meeting.
According to a memo from Turner to the selectboard, the hearing is required for use of the funds.
“The Selectboard is committed to investing these one-time funds to get the greatest long- term benefit for the community,” the memo reads.
The public hearing will cover the following objectives according to the memo:
- Outline the total amount of ARPA funds received, anticipated future ARPA funds and a list of funds previously encumbered by the Selectboard
- Direct funds for use on infrastructure projects that have the greatest potential long-term benefit to the town and its residents
- Target an amount of funds needed, based on input from Milton residents and businesses regarding their interest/need for funding
- Seek input from residents/businesses and other town entities on what they believe will provide the greatest benefit to our community
