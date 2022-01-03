If a Milton resident would like a mail-in ballot for the upcoming Town Meeting Day, that resident will have to request a ballot by phone, online or in-person at the Milton Municipal Building.
In accordance with new Vermont election law — that leaves the decision of whether or not to mail ballots to all active registered voters in the hands of individual municipalities — the Milton selectboard made that decision with a unanimous no at the Dec. 20 meeting.
At the last Town Meeting Day, postcards were sent to all voters in Milton, wherein they could request a mail-in ballot.
Per a motion made by board member Michael Morgan and unanimously passed, this year Town Meeting Day will be conducted as usual, with mail-in ballots being provided to individual voters only upon request over the phone, online or in person.
The discussion at the selectboard meeting on the issue mostly revolved around giving Milton residents the most amount of opportunity to vote, while taking into consideration the time and money needed for mail-in ballots to occur.
In the summer of 2021, Gov. Phil Scott signed legislation making mail-in voting a fixture of Vermont general elections. The law, however, does not apply to primaries or local elections.
The new law allows towns to determine this for themselves.
Town Clerk Kristin Beers said at the meeting she was opposed to both sending out informational postcards and sending out ballots to all registered voters.
“I personally don’t think it's a great idea,” Beers said. “It’s expensive. It’s a lot of work.”
The board agreed that automatically mailing ballots to all Milton voters was off the table and not even worth discussing. However, the board proceeded to discuss whether or not to send postcards to all registered voters so they could request a mail-in ballot.
“I don’t think the voters liked it a lot last time,” Beers said. “We had a lot of complaints about ballots being mailed to the wrong place or returned to the sender. There were just ballots out in the world floating around.”
One of the main differences between this year's vote and last year’s, is that this year the town is responsible for all costs associated with the ballots. Last year, things like postage were paid for by the state.
If ballots were printed and mailed to every voter in Milton, the total cost would have been around $13,000, a cost the town would have to find money for as it was not budgeted for.
The cost of mailing out informational postcards would have been significantly less at almost $6,000. However, the town would have to find this money too.
The board discussed other possible ways to make people aware of the mail-in ballot option without sending a postcard to every voter.
Selectboard member John FitzGerald said that an option could be to put up large signs to remind voters, which Town Manager Don Turner said would cost around $650 a week.
Turner said it would be far better to do something like signs, rather than putting a huge burden of work on the town offices to get postage and ballots ready and in the mail.
“It was a lot of work to do those postcards,” Turner said. “And then there were still some really unhappy people when they got ballots they didn’t think they were going to get because they filled it out wrong. There’s always going to be some of that, but it was pretty labor intensive to do with two or three people.”
Selectboard Chair Darren Adams said he is in favor of sending mail-in ballots per request from the voter as usual, but wants to make sure that whatever decision the selectboard makes is with the understanding that democracy is work.
“It takes work no matter which choice you make,” he said. “So I wish we could just avoid that argument. $650 if it gets more people out to the polls is not a lot of money, even if they vote our budget down.”
Selectboard member Brenda Steady said that $6,000 however is a different situation that taxpayers might be opposed to.
“That’s not a lot of money,” Adams said. “If people are voting, that’s not a bad thing even if they’re not voting the way we want them to vote.”
Polling location: Will it return to Milton’s schools?
Adams also said he wanted to have a discussion about the voting location, which is a decision made by the Milton Board of Civil Authority, the selectboard and the Town Clerk.
Adams said he thinks they should give strong consideration to using the school as the town’s polling location.
“Even when we had low voter turnout before COVID [the town offices] can get pretty packed,” Adams said.
For a number of decades, voting used to take place at the school instead of the Town Offices, Adams said.
Beers said she heard the set up and take down of the event at the school was difficult, but Adams reiterated that difficulty should not be the board’s concern.
