Following approval from the selectboard at a July 5 meeting, the Town of Milton is revisiting its efforts to bring solar energy systems to the landfill sites at the wastewater treatment plant.
The board approved an initiative to attract solar energy providers to embrace renewable energy and reduce the town’s carbon footprint. Town Manager Don Turner said the effort could also reduce taxes.
The initiative first started in 2014, when the town solicited proposals and chose a solar provider. However, before the vendor embarked on the agreement, they filed bankruptcy, Turner said.
Prior to the vote at the July 5 meeting, Turner had been working with a consultant based in Connecticut to put together a Request for Proposals (RFP) that would move the solar project at the wastewater treatment plant forward.
Turner noted that since 2014 the solar industry has changed a great deal, with the return on investment decreasing, fewer developers are looking to enter into the field.
Turner said the land slotted for these panels really can’t be used for anything else.
“It made sense for us to try to figure out how we can use that land that would be productive, and hopefully, at the end of the day lower taxes,” he said.
The town would like to lease the land. The RFP is to see if there is any interest from a developer to develop the site and pay the town a lease fee for it.
“We don't want to be solar developers,” Turner said. “We don't want to be power brokers, we just want to retain some revenue for taxpayers by using this land that really can't be used for anything else.”
Turner said the biggest carbon footprint the town creates are the biosolids that come from the wastewater treatment process. Turner said it's expensive to get rid of these.
“If we could add some additional dryers at the plant, and use this [solar] power to operate these dryers, we could reduce our carbon footprint, but we can also save money long term,” he said.
The selectboard unanimously approved Turner to move forward with the RFP process.
