The Milton selectboard has 87 days to decide whether or not to purchase the Milton Grange.
The announcement follows a May 12 vote to sell the property by the Members of the Milton Grange, the local leg of the national fraternal organization that promotes agriculture and practices various community service initiatives.
Milton Town Manager Don Turner announced to the selectboard and the public at the selectboard meeting on Monday that the town must purchase the grange within the next 90 days or its lease will end.
Four years ago, the town entered into a 20-year lease agreement with the Members, hoping to create more rentable event space in Milton, according to a 2018 Independent article. Since then, the grange has been a staple for many local organizations including becoming a main class space for Milton Recreation.
The lease agreement stipulates the town would pay $1 a year for 20 years with the option to extend for two five-year periods. During this time, per the agreement, the town is responsible for maintaining and operating the facility.
The agreement offers the town the exclusive offer to purchase the building at 135 River St. after the lease expires.
Milton Grange President Linda Sanderson said the Members unanimously voted to sell the grange, because their 20-member group is aging.
At the selectboard meeting, Turner said the agreement has worked out well and that the town has been able to cover its costs.
Human Resources and Operations Director John Bartlett said when the town first entered the agreement, there was some hesitation over whether or not the town would be able to break even, because the grange is an old building that needed some work.
Bartlett said Monday however that the grange has served its purpose and continues to do so.
“During COVID and still today, as reopened up as the school is, this is not casting shade on them, it's just reality that their library, their cafeteria, their gymnasiums are still basically off limits for a lot of things unless they're a part of the school,” he said.
Because of this, Barlett said many local organizations rely on the grange as a space to meet and hold events.
“I think that if it gets sold and used for something else, there'll be a loss felt by our Rec Department and a certain segment of residents, not to mention the history,” he said.
Although the town has been paying the building’s utilities for the last four years, the town is guaranteed a reimbursement on the money they’ve put into it which is around $30,000.
Therefore, if the board decides to buy it, that dollar amount will be taken out of the sale. If the board decides not to, then the town would be reimbursed the money from the eventual sale.
In the letter from Sanderson, the members ask that the town not start on any building upgrades until the matter is settled. Turner at the meeting said the $10,000 set aside in the voter-approved capital budget for updates to the grange has been put on hold.
“We are, as this community grows, limited in places for people to be,” Turner said.
In terms of price, Sanderson wrote in her letter to the board that the Members have contacted an appraiser but do not have a time set for an inspection yet.
None of the selectboard members at the meeting commented on the possible purchase.
As for the Members, Sanderson said the group will continue to operate past the sale, continuing their mission of community service.
