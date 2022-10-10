Milton residents have six more days to submit applications for selectboard consideration of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
At the selectboard’s Oct. 3 meeting last week, the board unanimously approved extending the deadline two weeks past its original date.
The process began Aug. 1 in an effort to make the way the board doles about its ARPA allocation as transparent as possible, town officials said back in July.
At the meeting last week, Town Manager Don Turner said the town had received 11 applications from Milton residents.
Any entity within the Milton community, whether a nonprofit, resident, affiliate of the town, etc., can fill out an application to potentially receive a portion of Milton’s $2 million in funds.
After Oct. 17, when all applications have been received, municipal department heads will review each application and make comments, recommendations and concerns, Turner said.
At the coming Oct. 24 meeting, the applications will then be shared with the selectboard members with those notes included. The selectboard will then review the applications, and on Nov. 7 there will be a public review where selectboard members and citizens will be able to speak on them, Turner said.
Selectboard members will also be able to ask the applicants questions.
After each selectboard member scores the applications, the ranking of applications will then be presented at the board’s Nov. 21 meeting.
Turner said the selectboard’s scores will be anonymous.
“What we are trying to achieve is a very transparent process that will allow you all to do the due diligence that you need to do but after much thought there is really no reason to know how Mike [Morgan] did versus Brenda [Steady] did versus Chris [Taylor],” Turner said. “It’s going to be cumulative.”
Turner also said that he recognizes that he and his office are not impartial, as the town has many projects that will be a part of the ranking as well. He said for that reason he has separated himself from the ranking process, leaving things in selectboard hands.
