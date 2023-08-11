The Milton Selectboard approved a resolution to receive a Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) Class 2 Paving Grant for the resurfacing of 2.25 miles of East Road in Milton.
This grant will fund 80% of the project costs, with a 20% local match requirement of $40,000. The Milton Department of Public Works plans to use the grant funds and the FY24 budget to cover the $350,000 cost of the project.
East Road has a 2.25-mile-long stretch that is in need of resurfacing due to its aging pavement and numerous potholes and cracks.
The DPW applied for the VTrans grant on April 3, and was notified of its acceptance on July 13. The maximum amount to be provided by the VTrans grant is $200,000, with a 20% local match.
Director of Public Works Lisa Schaeffler said she hopes the project will improve the condition of the road and provide a safer and smoother driving experience for the public.
During the July 31 Selectboard meeting, Chris Taylor made the motion to grant approval for the submission of the VTrans Class 2 Paving Grant for East Road Paving Project for $200,000 with a $40,000 local match. The motion was seconded by Michael Morgan and approved unanimously.
The project is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024 and is expected to last several months.
