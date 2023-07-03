Milton is going electric.
During the June 19 selectboard meeting, the board voted to approve the purchase of a 2023 Toyota BZ4X XLE electric vehicle for the water-wastewater departments.
The new EV will replace the 2015 Chevy pickup truck the departments were formally using before it was sold at an auction earlier this year.
A brief discussion ensued before the board voted to approve the $44,000 EV purchase in a 4-1 vote. Board member Leland Morgan was the only “no” vote.
Town Manager Don Turner said there are benefits to utilizing an electric vehicle.
“Fewer maintenance needs are one reason why EVs are said to have lower total costs of ownership than gas-powered cars,” Turner said. “Additionally, the price of electricity is much more stable and is often cheaper than gas, potentially saving the Town close to $1,000 per year on fuel.”
The approved FY23 water-wastewater budget included $38,000 for the purchase of a replacement vehicle. The remaining balance will be covered using Green Mountain Power and Efficiency Vermont rebates and any remaining balance from the $10,100 proceeds from the sale of the 2015 Chevy.
Turner said the Milton wastewater department did extensive research in the advancement of electric vehicles and believed that an electric vehicle would serve their operational needs well and be less expensive.
For all-electric vehicles with average battery sizes, the Town can expect to pay between $13.20 and $22 to recharge a fully depleted battery, providing a driving range of 200 to 300 miles or more. EV owners pay about half as much in maintenance, and around $900 less in fuel each year when compared to owners of gas-powered cars.
Milton is also working to build solar fields to offset Town energy use. Turner said the project will benefit future generations of residents.
“I believe the next logical way for the Town to lead is by investing in the purchase of an electric vehicle,” he said. “EVs increase our energy independence, help the planet, save taxpayers money and contribute to healthier air and lower carbon emissions.”
A motion was made by Chris Taylor to approve the purchase, seconded by Michael Morgan.
The motion passed with board members Brenda Steady, Darren Adams, Michael Morgan and Chris Taylor voting in favor.
