The Milton Planning Commission has two new members.
At the Milton selectboard’s Tuesday meeting, the board appointed Lisa Labelle and Jason Heath to the planning commission and reappointed chair Tony Micklus.
In the past year, the planning commission has dealt with attendance issues from some of its members.
At a selectboard meeting in May, in a discussion with Planning and Zoning Director Cymone Haiju, Town Manager Don Turner said some commission members had poor meeting attendance within the past year making it difficult for the commission to move forward because meetings had to be canceled.
“The picture is we need to get the planning commission moving and we can't just keep falling back on stuff that happened in the past,” said Turner in May.
The new members are replacing long-time commission member Lori Donna and John Lindsay.
Lindsay reapplied to the commission, but did not respond after Turner said the town would be evaluating attendance data.
Donna has served on the commission for the past 24 years. Turner said the selectboard will be sending a formal thank you to Donna for her years of public service to the town.
In brief interviews on Tuesday, the new members of the commission spoke about their motivation for joining.
For Heath, a 15-year Milton resident and former commission member, that motivation is affordable housing. He said he experienced this first hand when he couldn’t find affordable housing in town.
“There was a point where I had stuff going on and couldn't find affordable housing in Milton and that really woke me up," he said. "So now that I'm back because I finally could get back to Milton where I belong, I want to get back on the planning commission and continue moving forward like we were when I was here before I had to leave abruptly."
Labelle, the owner of ABC Academy and Discovery Roots Academy, said she wants to make it easier for developers to come to Milton. Labelle also said she owns two investment properties.
“I've seen challenges that I've had and other businesses have had and I just want to make it easier for people to come into Milton, develop, be a part of this community,” she said.
The board unanimously approved both appointments.
