Milton resident Chuck Wilton is the new Milton representative at the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) .
At the selectboard’s meeting this Tuesday, the board approved Wilton’s appointment with Milton Planning Commission chair Anthony Micklus as the alternate.
Wilton said he moved to Milton four years ago and is currently retired.
He has previously served as the chair of the Redevelopment Authority in Rutland for around eight years but served on the authority for fifteen years. He said his wife was the former treasurer for the city.
Wilton is replacing Micklus who currently serves on the CCRPC simultaneous to his Milton position. Micklus said his work in Milton is piling up.
“I’ve got so much going on that I’ve not been giving the attention I feel it deserves,” Micklus said. “Though I’m certainly available if (Wilton) can’t make it.”
Micklus said something had to go.
The change was unanimously approved by the board.
