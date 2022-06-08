The Milton selectboard is advocating for an additional school resource officer to be placed in the Milton Town School District.
The request follows the shooting that occurred late last month at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, spurring national conversations about school safety.
The selectboard made its request June 6, during a joint meeting with the MTSD board. It followed multiple public local conversations with town, school and state officials, where many wondered what can be done at a local level to ensure the safety of students.
At the school board’s last meeting in May, during the public comment period Milton selectboard clerk John Fitzgerald advocated for more security at school doors as well as siphoning all school traffic to one door.
At the joint selectboard and school board meeting on Monday, selectboard chair Darren Adams said the board would like to pursue adding another SRO to Milton schools — bringing the total number to two.
In September of last year, the MTSD’s SRO contract with the town police department was renewed for another three ensuring SRO presence in the district until at least 2024.
Adams said the selectboard wants more. Only having one SRO makes sense if the district had a singular building, Adams said.
“Over 15% of the town's population is within those two buildings on any given school day,” he said. “I think I speak for just about everybody on our side, but we want to continue to see the relationships that our school resource officers have had a history of making with the student population, giving them a safe person to talk to if they've got issues or if they want to raise the alarm about another student or situation going on and being able to have that dialogue before a incident happens like we just saw in Texas.”
The duty of the SRO in Milton schools goes beyond what one would expect of a security guard. According to the SRO contract between the district and the town, the SRO is the commander of campus safety in case of an emergency, however, in addition to that throughout the year the SRO also works on safety education.
The SRO is also expected to foster relationships with community organizations like mental health clinics and drug treatment centers to help get students and families the resources they need.
“If you look at the SRO model that we're currently under, think of it as a pyramid. At the top of the pyramid they're an educator. In one point of the triangle, they're also a counselor and the third part is law enforcement, emergency management,” said Milton Police Chief Stephen Laroche. “That's what the SRO program currently does.”
An SRO was first stationed in MTSD in 2004, however, after the school shooting in Sandy Hook, Connecticut in 2012, a sense of urgency established a more permanent SRO position in 2013, according to a November 2020 Independent article.
Officer Kendra Raymond has been the district’s SRO since 2018.
School board chair Jeremy Metcalf said similar conversations around adding an SRO have occurred in years past. He said the challenge is funding and filling the position.
Currently the Milton Police Department makes a point to have officers closer to the schools during the busy hours of drop off and pick up, Laroche said at a public discussion on school safety organized by the Colchester-Milton Rotary.
No decision was made at the meeting, but school board members present said the topic is one the board is set to discuss further at future meetings.
