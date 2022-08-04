During a joint Milton school board and selectboard meeting in June, the selectboard advocated for an additional school resource officer to be placed in the Milton Town School District.
At the school board’s July 28 meeting, the board discussed the request, ultimately deciding they are not in support of the addition. Instead, members emphasized the other actions the district has already taken in regards to safety.
The discussion in June came in the wake of a national conversation about school safety following the shooting that occurred in late May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
In September of last 2021, the MTSD’s SRO contract with the Milton Police Department was renewed. This ensures SRO presence in the district until at least 2024.
At the meeting last Thursday, the board spoke about the role of the SRO, which includes not only responding to emergencies but educating students and staff on various safety measures.
“Looking at what the SRO does for educational programming, one [position] is sufficient,” said MTSD Superintendent Amy Rex. “I wouldn't have enough for a second person to do. So I think that's important when we're looking at this is that the programming, certainly the one person meets the needs.”
At the board’s June 23 meeting, they emphasized that the approach to school safety is multi-faceted. This includes programs like ALICE, which is a series of strategies to be used when faced with a safety crisis.
"I just want to reiterate for folks at home that, like we said for several weeks now, that it's a multifaceted approach to preventing school violence," said former school board member Rick Dooley. "It's not as simple as just lock the door and I think you you laid it out very well that this is something that we have taken very seriously and have planned for something that we all truly hope will never happen, but that we practice and plan and refine and practice and plan again and refine and have done that consistently."
School board chair Jeremy Metcalf said at this most recent meeting that the SRO is not the only thing the district does when it comes to school safety.
“The SRO and school safety obviously have a lot of overlap,” Metcalf said. “The SRO isn't the only facet of school safety and school safety isn't just an SRO.”
According to the SRO contract between the district and the town, the SRO is the commander of campus safety in case of an emergency while also working during the year on safety education.
The SRO is also expected to foster relationships with community organizations like mental health clinics and drug treatment centers to help get students and families the resources they need.
Matt Grasso, the district's director of operations, said MTSD is currently working on a possible full safety assessment with Vermont School Safety liaison Rob Evans. The cost for that assessment is still unknown.
Rex said, however, that it is her sense that these safety assessments do not weigh in on the SRO.
In previous meetings and at a one-day conference on school safety with the Colchester-Milton Rotary, Rex spoke at length about the preventative work the district is doing every day, like making sure students feel connected in school and that staff are trained to conduct threat assessments.
At the meeting a week ago, Rex said adding an SRO would not be at the top of the district’s list of priority investments.
“If the town wanted to pay for one, we wouldn't say no if people felt like they needed an extra police officer,” she said. “And again, it really wouldn't be to implement educational programming, it would be more to serve as a security person.”
Rex said that MPD does their best to keep an officer nearby during drop off and pick up times.
At the Colchester-Milton Rotary conference in June, Milton Police Chief Stephen Laroche said a recent incident in Milton involving an airsoft gun was responded to within around 2 minutes.
During the public comment period, two Milton residents spoke in support of an additional SRO, saying they would rather the SRO have nothing to do most days but be there in an emergency situation than wish we had another SRO if an event occurred.
Another echoed the sentiment of Milton selectboard chair Darren Adams, speaking about how the current SRO is split between the district's two buildings.
The board was originally set to speak about the topic again at the next joint school board and selectboard meeting on Aug. 29, however that meeting has been canceled. The next joint meeting is yet to be rescheduled.
