The Milton school board has so far approved two field trips for this school year: a Milton High School overnight trip to Quebec City and a Milton Middle School overnight trip to Boston.
MTSD school board chair Jeremy Metcalf said the approval of the trips are “another toward a post-COVID world.”
At two separate meetings, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22, motions to approve the trips were unanimously passed.
Milton Middle School overnight Boston trip
The overnight Boston trip was approved by the board, the price being around $440 per student, though that may change based on the number of students going.
Students will stay at Emerson College and have an opportunity to choose what activities they’d like to do.
The itinerary reads that students will leave Milton at 7 a.m. on May 31 and arrive at Emerson College at 11 a.m.
Among the possibilities for activities for students are:
Friday night: the choice between a play, a Red Sox game, a trip to the Museum of Fine Arts, or a ghost tour
Saturday night: the choice between the Blue Man Group, a play called “Shear Madness” or the Boston Ballet
Students will also have the opportunity to go on a sports, art, Salem Witch or American Revolution tour. They can go kayaking, visit the zoo or aquarium, or see the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Milton High School overnight Quebec City trip
The three-day overnight Quebec City trip for some Milton High School students is a January winter adventure.
The estimated cost for students attending is around $900 per student depending on the number of students who would like to attend.
Students will stay in the historical heart of Quebec City and the trip also includes dog sledding in the woods outside Quebec, an evening at a Sugar Shack and a visit to the Quebec resort Valcartier.
