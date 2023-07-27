One person’s trash may be another person’s treasure!
Next weekend, on Saturday, Aug. 5, the town of Milton will have a bargain-filled day at its annual yard sale event.
The event will go from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is being promoted by the Milton recreation department. It will take place around town and in surrounding areas.
Milton residents are invited to host a sale at their own homes or can set up at Bombardier Park West, located at 20 Park Place.
Pre-registration is required for those interested in having their sale featured in event materials, space is limited. Residents can register their sale online at miltonvt.gov/recregister.
The deadline to register is noon on Aug. 2.
There is a $10 fee to register a sale at a home address or a $15 fee to register a sale in the park. Participants must be 18-years of age or older to register a sale.
The official map of all the sales will be posted on the Facebook event page on Aug. 3.
