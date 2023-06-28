The Town of Milton will be having its annual Fourth of July celebrations next week on Tuesday. Events throughout the day include a parade, live music, mini golf and a fireworks show.
Hosted by the Milton Recreation Department, the festivities will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m., where community members can register their own float, group or display to be featured.
The parade will be running from Herrick Ave., Barnum St., Route 7, Middle Rd., Bombardier Rd. and Bombardier Park West. A map of the parade route can be found online.
After the parade from 5-10 p.m. in Bombardier Park West, located at 20 Park Place an array of festivities will take place at the park. There will be live music from DJ RobsReady and free 18-hole mini golf from 5-8 p.m.
Three different food trucks including Mr. Rick’s Chuckwagon, B&M’s Famous Fry’s and Mr. Ding-a-ling will be selling refreshments all evening.
The Milton community band will be playing a collection of songs at 8 p.m., and a fireworks show will follow at dusk.
The fireworks are expected to start in Bombardier Park at 9:30 p.m., and the Recreation Department is anticipating the display will be the biggest show yet. A new local vendor will be putting the show on this year.
All community members are invited to attend the Independence Day activities and celebrate together. For more information on the event you can follow the Milton Recreation Department website and Facebook.
