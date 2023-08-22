Pending further review, Milton could see two new cannabis establishments in town.
On Aug. 21 the Milton Cannabis Control Board approved applications for Milton Gardens LLC and Sawyer Dog Retail LLC to move up to the state level for further review.
Board member Chris Taylor made the motion to approve the applications subject to continued compliance with local and state regulations. Leland Morgan seconded the motion, and it passed unanimously.
The applications were both reviewed by the Milton zoning and police departments. The process is similar to Liquor Board applications, and both departments had no issues with the applications.
“We do have a few more applications that have not yet made it to this stage,” Town Manager Don Turner said to the board during Monday night's meeting. “But these are the first.”
Milton voters approved retail cannabis in town on Town Meeting Day, March 1, 2022. As a result, the Milton Selectboard formed a local cannabis control board to regulate these businesses on October 24, 2022.
Vermont has six types of cannabis establishment licenses that business owners can apply for: cultivators, manufacturers, retails, wholesalers, testing laboratories and integrated licenses. The cultivator and manufacturer licenses are broken down into tiers based on the size of the establishment and the allowable activities.
Sawyer Dog LLC applied for a retail storefront license. This tier is a stand-alone retail location that sells cannabis and cannabis products to consumers.
Milton Gardens LLC applied for a Tier 1 cannabis cultivation facility.
“A cannabis cultivation facility in Vermont allows a person or entity to engage in the cultivation of cannabis,” the Vermont Cannabis Control Board stated. “Vermont allows for indoor, outdoor and mixed cultivation facilities. With that, there are tiers for these facilities that determine how much cannabis you can cultivate.”
Tier 1 has a max indoor and outdoor cultivation square footage of 1,000 square feet.
This was the official first motion the Milton Cannabis Control Board has made since its establishment, Turner said. But, this is not the first time Milton has seen legalized cannabis in the town.
CeresMED, a major medical marijuana and CBD seller in Vermont, has a $6.6 million facility in Milton that opened in 2021.
Inside the 14,000 square-foot cannabis cultivation facility, CeresMED grows, harvests and manufactures locally-made cannabis products for medicinal and recreational use to sell at its retail locations in Burlington, South Burlington, Middlebury and Brattleboro.
With two new cannabis establishment applications approved by the Milton Cannabis Control Board, the town’s cannabis community continues to grow.
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board will now review the applications for Milton Gardens and Sawyer Dog Retail. If approved, the applicants will complete any remaining items on the state level before a license is issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.