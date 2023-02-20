Clayton Beisiegel, a Milton resident and World War II veteran, is celebrating his 100th birthday this Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Beisiegel was born Feb. 22, 1923 in Buffalo, New York. He went to school through his junior year at Boy's Vocation School and studied basic electricity.
He did not complete this course of study as he had to go to work to help his family, his son and daughter-in-law shared. Beisiegel got a job at Curtis Wright as a riveter, building P39s and P40 fighter planes for the war effort, until he was drafted. He served in the Army Air Force for three and a half years during World War II.
During his time in the service, he served in numerous capacities as a rifle range instructor and a courier in Europe, among others. One of his memorable moments while in the service was as a waiter in the officer's mess in England. He waited on and served the big band leader Glen Miller, who he was a big fan of.
Following his time in the service, he married Lorraine Beisiegel on Aug. 16, 1947. Their marriage was just short of 75 years, as Lorraine passed away a couple of weeks prior to their anniversary in July 2022.
They had two children, Alice and Donald who both currently reside in Vermont. Over the years, Beisiegel worked in appliance repair in New York and was self-employed in his own business up until retirement.
He and his wife moved to Milton in April 2021 in-order to be closer to their children, Alice Beisiegel and her husband Michael Gurdon of Williston and Donald Beisiegel and his wife Sheila of Milton.
His children are looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday during a celebration from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at 1 Hadenberry Commons, 5 Acorn Drive in Milton.
