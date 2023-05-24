On May 23, 2023, the Milton Police Department responded to a report of an individual being shot near Cooper Road.
MPD officers responded and did not locate anyone in the area or any immediate threat. The officers spoke with several residents in the area, as well as the initial complainant.
No physical injuries were identified.
The investigation determined the complainant was operating a dirt bike on Cooper Road, when a nearby resident discharged a firearm near the passing complainant.
The resident who discharged the firearm was identified as Justin Slingerland, 30, of Milton.
Slingerland was cited into the Superior Court of Vermont, Chittenden Division at 8:30 a.m. on May 25 for reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.
